The Best New Show for BRIDGERTON Fans, an Office Romance Manga, Quotable Romance Movies, and More!
Hello, love lovers! Today we’re going to talk about what show to watch after Bridgerton, a great new romance manga, the most quotable romance movies, and more!
Love In the Time of
Cholera COVID
With the introduction of quarantining and pods during the COVID-19 pandemic, it was only a matter of time before we got romance stories about staying home. Anime Corner wants to tell you about a new manga series set during the quarantine that is worth your time: Home Office Romance by Kintetsu Yamada. “Home Office Romance is short and sweet. Soft artwork, easy-to-follow panels, and romantic tension kept me turning pages late at night. The characters going through the same circumstances that I, and the entire world, went through make them relatable and easy to empathize with.”
Love Netflix’s Bridgerton Series? Then This Should Be Your Next Show!
It seems hard to believe that the Bridgerton adaptation has also been around for four years now, but here we are. And while you wait for the fourth season, Cinemablend has a recommendation for your next marathon viewing. “There’ve been other shows like Bridgerton before, but this one hits the mark for how beautifully dramatic and epic the forbidden romance at the center of it is. Let me talk about why you need to tune into the new Max series.”
What Does a Romance Author Recommend? Ana Huang Shares Her Picks
Have you ever wondered what books a romance author reads? NYT bestselling author Ana Huang visited The TODAY Show to talk about her new book, The Striker, and discuss what she’s been reading and loving lately—and they’re not just romance novels. One is a thriller, one is perfect for the upcoming season, one is a debut, and more! I have read exactly zero of these five books but Huang makes them all sound so good!
“I Wish I Could Quote You”
Collider has a post up about the 10 most quotable romance movies of all time. There are no surprises here, for me at least, except Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. (My friend and I used to argue about whether this was a romance movie. I said yes, but I also think Carrington is the most romantic movie, so what do I know.) Any surprises for you? What movies would you add? What is the most romantic quote from a non-romance movie? My favorite romantic quote from a movie is “Our love is God—let’s go get a Slushie.”
Let’s Make a Cover Reveal
And we’ll end this again with a cover reveal! Laura Wood recently posted about the covers of her upcoming romance Let’s Make a Scene, the follow-up to Under Your Spell. “When Cynthie Taylor gets her first real acting job, starring in a small British movie, she is over the moon. There is only one problem…Cynthie’s arrogant and annoyingly handsome costar, Jack, hates her, and the feeling is definitely mutual.” I like that Wood shared both the US and UK versions, but they are so similar that I wonder why these decisions were made. Did the US publisher think we don’t know what a door is? “I want to read this, but I am confused by that strange rectangle in the background.” And shouldn’t we have the palm trees, since we actually have them here? Whatever the reason, Let’s Make a Scene is out July 1, 2025.
