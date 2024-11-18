The Best New Show for BRIDGERTON Fans, an Office Romance Manga, Quotable Romance Movies, and More!

Let’s Make a Cover Reveal

And we’ll end this again with a cover reveal! Laura Wood recently posted about the covers of her upcoming romance Let’s Make a Scene, the follow-up to Under Your Spell. “When Cynthie Taylor gets her first real acting job, starring in a small British movie, she is over the moon. There is only one problem…Cynthie’s arrogant and annoyingly handsome costar, Jack, hates her, and the feeling is definitely mutual.” I like that Wood shared both the US and UK versions, but they are so similar that I wonder why these decisions were made. Did the US publisher think we don’t know what a door is? “I want to read this, but I am confused by that strange rectangle in the background.” And shouldn’t we have the palm trees, since we actually have them here? Whatever the reason, Let’s Make a Scene is out July 1, 2025.