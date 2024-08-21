Quirky Family Mystery, Did They Or Didn’t They Mysteries, News + More Mystery & Thrillers!

For fans of middle grade mysteries, quirky families, and learning about different languages!

Shenanigan Swift is very busy learning how to hold her breath and tie knots in order to find a treasure she’s certain is at the bottom of their lake. That is until she’s interrupted with a mystery involving her older sister, relatives at war with the Swifts, and art theft (in their home!). That’s how she, her uncle, other sister, and cousin Erf find themselves in Paris. While learning the language, worrying that her uncle is going to leave the family, exploring the city, and getting to know her Parisian cousins, Shenanigan must also solve an art theft and murder mystery! Good thing she’s always up for a challenge.

This is a delightfully clever and hilarious series, with a quirky family at the center that loves the mystery genre and language. May it have a very long run—I’m super excited to continue with this family and their Shenanigan(s).

You can start here in the series but if you want all the goodness pick up The Swifts: A Gallery of Rogues. Also, I very much recommend the audiobook format narrated by Ayesha Antoine.