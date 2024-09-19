Must Be The Season of the Queer YA Witch

Luna is a powerful, talented witch, set to take over as as head of the Boston Witch Council. Except she does not want that role.

Aoife is not at all magical or powerful. She’s also extremely well known, as her influencer family used her for content since she was born. She wants nothing but a quiet, private life.

When the two girls’ paths cross, they fall for each other hard. Magic law decrees that when Luna dates, she must cast a spell that will erase the memories of that relationship from the person she dated in the event they break up. But when the romance between Aoife and Luna ends, it’s not just Aoife who loses the memory of the relationship. Luna does, too.

The girls meet again. Date again. Then they both recover the memories from that prior relationship.

And so it goes, again and again.

A time loop story with a witch and non-witch? This sounds so fun.