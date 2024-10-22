7 Queer Ghost Stories to Read This Fall

I’m continuing the Halloween theme this month by recommending some queer books about ghosts—but that doesn’t necessarily mean horror. I’m fascinated by the way ghosts can be used in stories to mean all sorts of things. There are the usual hauntings, but ghosts don’t have to be the thing that goes bump in the night. They can be the hero of the story or even the love interest. (Looking at you, Cemetery Boys.)

So, for this round-up of queer ghost stories, I tried to represent a range of ghosts. We have a ghost main character, controlling ghosts, a ghost co-worker, a ghost sanctuary, ghost animals, and ghosts as grief.