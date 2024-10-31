Queer BIPOC Books to Read Before the End of the Year

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

I only just started to keep a digital junk journal, which is something I’ve been meaning to do forever. If you’re unfamiliar, it’s basically a place to record different writings and visuals. Mine is very bare bones and not much to look at at the moment, but it still serves its purpose, which is for me to capture a variety of memories in one place for me to look back on later.

So far, I’ve been collecting interesting articles, some random thoughts, and posters of movies I’ve seen recently. It’s always interesting for me to look back on what I was doing at a particular time and realize how different of a head space I was in, or even how much I’ve grown. I wanted to do the Book Riot writer equivalent of that, which means looking back at what I’ve written about in the past and seeing how I feel about it now.