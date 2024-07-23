Purrfect Cat Books for Kids

The Cat & Cat Adventures early reader graphic novels are some of my daughter’s favorite books. This is the fourth book in the series, and while you don’t have to read them in order to enjoy the story, I do recommend doing so, as they build off one another. The first book is Cat & Cat Adventures: The Quest for Snacks. In this fourth book, Ginny and Squash are joined by previous adventurers, Fern and Lotus, in a quest to find the staff of knowledge. This time, it’s in the human world instead of the spirit world. Their search takes them to the dreaded vet’s office, and when Squash tries to get the staff to serve up some snacks, a power surge scatters magical orbs throughout the human world. Can the team find them before chaos ensues?