Publishers See the Future in Tarot Cards

Live From New York

Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night, about the 1975 debut episode of Saturday Night Live, is being met with mixed reviews and—the New York Times‘s Manohla Dargis called it “a nice, safe movie about a revolution“—so we’re lucky that it is far from the only cultural document about America’s favorite weekly sketch show. Now in its fiftieth season, SNL has produced stars, scandals, and many, many books. Whether you’re in it for the history-making comedy or the celebrity gossip, you’ll find something to enjoy in these eight of the best books about Saturday Night Live. Oral history fans: don’t miss Live From New York, one of the best books I’ve read about any important piece of media.

When You Read, Do You See the Movie or Hear the Words?

If you’re a reader who sees the movie in your head when you read a book, first of all, what is that like?? It sounds like straight-up wizardry to a reader like me, who hears the words and only occasionally gets fleeting images. Second: you might really dig these six books that feel like watching a movie. I’ve read and loved three of them (Jazz, Pilgrim at Tinker Creek, and No One is Talking About This), and I’m intensely jealous of those of you who don’t have to wait for an adaptation to feel like you’re seeing a great story on screen.