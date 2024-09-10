Production Halted on GOOD OMENS Season 3 Amid Sexual Misconduct Accusations Against Neil Gaiman

Welcome to Today in Books, our daily round-up of literary headlines at the intersection of politics, culture, media, and more.

‘Good Omens’: Production Paused On Amazon Drama From Neil Gaiman

Good Omens, both the show and the book, is a crown-jewel in the Gaiman-verse. And so news that that season three of the show has shut down amidst mounting accusations against Gaiman are a sign that not only is this story not going away, but rather snow-balling. This Deadline piece notes that “changes to production” are being discussed to get rolling again. Take Gaiman’s name off as whatever he is being credit as for it? Some sort of PR campaign? The series has really turned into a Sheen-Tennant showcase more than a Gaiman project (we are well beyond the events in the book at this point), so maybe there is enough non-Gaiman here for the series to continue.