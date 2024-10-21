Thrillers About Prison Systems With A Twist

This is another dystopian crime, but in graphic novel format, that I’m adding because its “non-compliant” theme feels important to toss in during our current world where so many rights are being taken away. Plus, it was the first “prison system with a twist” I recall reading and one of the titles that made me fall in love with graphic novels.

Women who are deemed non-compliant in the patriarchy are sent to another planet (Bitch Planet) which is their prison system, and where they’re meant to die. Now a group of women are tasked with playing a sport—think future football—as they fight the current system.