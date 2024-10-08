Misc Deals

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals for Readers

These are the best deals on paperbacks, hardcovers, box sets, and reading accessories for Prime Big Deal Days.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

October 8th and 9th are Prime Big Deal Days on Amazon, and there are a ton of books — including ebooks and print books — on sale today, as well as reading accessories. We've collected the very best deals for readers, including ereaders, reading lights, and reading chairs as well as bestselling books.

Don't forget to check out our Daily Deals page for the best ebook deals of the day. For even more Prime Day deals, take a look at our round up of early prime day deals, most of which are still active.

Prime Days Deals on eReaders and Reading Accessories

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle

$135

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle by Amazon
Fire 7 Tablet

$150

Fire 7 Tablet by Amazon
Fire 7 Kids Tablet

$50

Fire 7 Kids Tablet by Amazon
Kindle Scribe

$255

Kindle Scribe by Amazon
Remote Control Page Turner for eReaders

$16

Remote Control Page Turner for eReaders by DATAFY
Tablet Floor Stand

$38

Tablet Floor Stand by BluuSuuk
Chenille Oversized Reading Chair

$180

Chenille Oversized Reading Chair by Howjoe
Bendable Neck Light

$18

Bendable Neck Light by Glocusent
Prime Day Deals on Books: Paperbacks, Hardcovers, and Box Sets

The Nickel Boys

$9

The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead
The Thursday Murder Club

$8

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman
Days at the Morisaki Bookshop

$12

Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa & Eric Ozawa
Conversations with Friends

$4

Conversations with Friends by Sally Rooney
Dune Saga 6-Book Boxed Set

$57

Dune Saga 6-Book Boxed Set by Frank Herbert
Trials of Apollo, The 5 Book Paperback Boxed Set

$27

Trials of Apollo, The 5 Book Paperback Boxed Set by Rick Riordan
The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store

$11

The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride
Klara and the Sun

$9

Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro
Lore Olympus: Volume One

$8

Lore Olympus: Volume One by Rachel Smythe
Project Hail Mary

$12

Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir
People We Meet on Vacation

$7

People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry
Before the Coffee Gets Cold

$10

Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
