The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals for Readers

These are the best deals on paperbacks, hardcovers, box sets, and reading accessories for Prime Big Deal Days.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

October 8th and 9th are Prime Big Deal Days on Amazon, and there are a ton of books — including ebooks and print books — on sale today, as well as reading accessories. We've collected the very best deals for readers, including ereaders, reading lights, and reading chairs as well as bestselling books.

Don't forget to check out our Daily Deals page for the best ebook deals of the day. For even more Prime Day deals, take a look at our round up of early prime day deals, most of which are still active.

Prime Days Deals on eReaders and Reading Accessories

Prime Day Deals on Books: Paperbacks, Hardcovers, and Box Sets