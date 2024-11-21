The Most Polarizing Children’s Books Ever Published

Alice Nuttall (she/her) is a writer, pet-wrangler and D&D nerd. Her reading has got so out of control that she had to take a job at her local library to avoid bankrupting herself on books — unfortunately, this has just resulted in her TBR pile growing until it resembles Everest. Alice's webcomic, writing and everything else can be found at https://linktr.ee/alicenuttallbooks . Her debut novel, The Zombie Project, is coming out in January 2025 with Chicken House .

Children’s books have always sparked discussion, with people talking about their favourite series or the books that made them a reader. Sometimes, though, this discussion isn’t about beloved memories or which famous children’s books are the best to pass on to new readers. Instead, often after re-reading beloved favorites to a new generation, readers often discover the books they loved as children have surprisingly messed-up messages. Polarizing children’s books aren’t new, but they provide endless material for debate — some of it lighthearted, but some quite serious.

When I talk about polarizing children’s books in this post, I’m talking about legitimate debate: discussions over whether the message or moral of a children’s book is innocent and helpful, or actually quite twisted and harmful. Many books have been labelled as polarising because they have been targeted for book bans or other forms of censorship, simply because they feature characters of colour or LGBTQ+ characters; discuss racism, homophobia or other sorts of bigotry; or challenge prejudice. Books that show the full, diverse possibilities of being human, that are written by marginalised people, or that take a frank look at oppressive power structures, are not polarising, even if they are often labelled as such. The “debate” around these books is not legitimate, and so I will not be including books that have been called polarizing for these reasons. Because of this, the majority of the books in this post are written by white, cisgender, heterosexual male authors, as marginalised authors generally do not get the opportunity to publish books that have legitimately polarizing themes.