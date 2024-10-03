Put This Short Story Collection on Your Radar for 2025

Emily has a PhD in English from the University of Southern Mississippi, MS, and she has an MFA in Creative Writing from GCSU in Milledgeville, GA, home of Flannery O’Connor. She spends her free time reading, watching horror movies and musicals, cuddling cats, Instagramming pictures of cats, and blogging/podcasting about books with the ladies over at #BookSquadGoals (www.booksquadgoals.com). She can be reached at emily.ecm@gmail.com.

2025? That sounds like a fantasy year, right? Wrong. It’s right around the corner, and I don’t know about you, but I’m already looking forward to what books we can get hyped about early in the year. I’m so excited to get my hands on the latest from V. Castro, and I think you will be too! So, mark your TBRs for 2025.

If you’re hankering for something to read right now, stick around, because I’ve also got a few readalikes you might enjoy if this book sounds good to you.