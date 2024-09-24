Oops, My Guardian Angel is a Demon

This is actually the third book of this (thus far) four-book series, but it’s my favorite. (If you want to start at the beginning, grab Paladin’s Grace.) It sounds a bit silly to say this series is what finally made me understand and begin to enjoy paladins as a D&D class, but here we are. The author’s trademark tongue-in-cheek humor goes hand-in-hand with delightful and heartfelt romances in which extremely broken and guilt-ridden people figure out that even if they don’t feel worthy of love, they don’t get to martyr themselves into making everyone around them miserable. These are delightful, and the audiobook narrator for the series is excellent.