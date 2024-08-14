Nonviolent True Crime Memoir, Birdwatcher Mysteries, and Mystery News!

For fans of nonviolent true crime memoirs!

Tanya Smith recounts her life of crime, from her childhood obsession with Michael Jackson—which prompted her to want his home address so bad she figured out how to use the phone company’s system to make it look like she was calling from one of their departments in order to get information—to her time in prison, with some very interesting people (including celebrities). In between all that time is how she gradually learned to up her phone company scam to use it in the banking system, once home computers were a thing, to steal large amounts of money via wire transfers by exploiting a vulnerability in the system. It was a smart and organized system she had of stealing money from the banking system, and for years, even when the police were on to her, they wanted to use her to get to the person in charge. They were certain that a Black woman was the bottom of the crime chain, and they wanted her to lead them to the top white guy.

This is the kind of crime memoir in which I find myself rooting for the author and ultimately wish someone had just sat Smith down early in life and told her how to spot a terrible man because, as far as I see it, that was her only problem(s) in life. This is definitely one of my top favorite reads of the year because of Smith’s interesting dive-head-first-into-what-you-want life, the reminder of life before our current internet, and her personality.

Robin Miles was an excellent choice to narrate the audiobook, which had me feeling like I was actually a part of Smith’s life and was watching her through it.

(TW sibling with drug addiction / domestic abuse)