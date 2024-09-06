Nonfiction Women Writers for DAYS!

Kendra Winchester is a Contributing Editor for Book Riot where she writes about audiobooks and disability literature. She is also the Founder of Read Appalachia , which celebrates Appalachian literature and writing. Previously, Kendra co-founded and served as Executive Director for Reading Women , a podcast that gained an international following over its six-season run. In her off hours, you can find her writing on her Substack, Winchester Ave , and posting photos of her Corgis on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester.

For our second enamel pin feature, I ADORE this collection of enamel pins featuring women poets. They are just so stunning. $44

Women writers have always held a special place in my reading life. I will always remember that first time Virginia Woolf cracked open my world with A Room of One’s Own . But feminism is ever growing, expanding, and evolving. So today, we are looking at two books by women writers that are pushing us forward and challenging us in new ways. But first, bookish goods!

Mikki Kendall discusses how modern day feminism has incredible gaps in their work. Kendall argues that feminism, particularly white feminism, fails to address issues like food insecurity, safe housing, disability, access to education, and the ability to earn a living wage. Each essay discusses a different area that modern feminism could improve on, providing an intersectional approach to her writing. Kendall makes so many incredible points as she calls out feminism’s weaknesses and the areas where it needs to improve. If feminism is to continue to improve the lives of women, it must evolve.

The iconic Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to ever be nominated to the Supreme Court, now tells her story. Jackson lets you into her world, sharing all about her life growing up listening to her family tell stories of where she came from and who she might grow up to be. They believed in her, so she believed in herself.

Have you ever heard a horror movie reference and wondered what on earth people were talking about? Have you been too scared to watch those horror classics everyone else seems to love? Then Horror for Weenies is for you. It breaks down 25 horror films, giving you the key information so you can be in the know.

It’s Not About the Burqa edited by Miriam Khan Editor Miriam Khan has gathered together a stunning group of Muslim women writers who all share their experiences. In 2016, Miriam Kahn heard David Cameron had linked the radicalization of Muslim men to the “traditional submissiveness” of Muslim women. Appalled, Khan decided to push back with a collection of essays of Muslim women from around the world. They discuss issues around family, marriage, sex, gender, and so much more. This is such an incredible collection with so many different views and perspectives. It is a must-read for any nonfiction lover.

That’s it for this week! You can find me over on my substack Winchester Ave, over on Instagram @kdwinchester, on TikTok @kendrawinchester, or on my podcast Read Appalachia. As always, feel free to drop me a line at kendra.d.winchester@gmail.com. For even MORE bookish content, you can find my articles on Book Riot.

Happy reading, Friends!

~ Kendra

If a nonfiction fan forwarded this newsletter to you or you read it on bookriot.com and you’d like to get it right in your inbox, you can sign up here.