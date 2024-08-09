Nonfiction Books to Pick You Up After a Reading Slump

Kendra Winchester is a Contributing Editor for Book Riot where she writes about audiobooks and disability literature. She is also the Founder of Read Appalachia , which celebrates Appalachian literature and writing. Previously, Kendra co-founded and served as Executive Director for Reading Women , a podcast that gained an international following over its six-season run. In her off hours, you can find her writing on her Substack, Winchester Ave , and posting photos of her Corgis on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester.

Have you ever found yourself in a reading slump? I certainly have. There’s just something so frustrating to be in that head space where nothing I read seems to work for me. To help myself out whenever this happens, I keep a stash of books I think I’m all but guaranteed to like. In today’s newsletter, we’re talking about two books that helped pull me out of a slump and return me to my usual reading groove. But first, let’s jump into bookish goods!

I always love a good cult book, and Amanda Montell’s is one of the best. Only, it’s not about one cult. It’s about the language of cults and how everyday exposure to this language influences how people view the world. Through her skill at narrative storytelling and incredible research, Montell takes us deep into the influence of cults and the words that help build them.

Inspired by her life, Marianne Chan’s Leaving Biddle City follows a Filapina American speaker growing up in the Midwest. There’s themes around coming-of-age, racial identity, and isolation. As it explores these ideas, it asks readers to rethink how they view themselves and the places they come from.

Physicist and astrobiologist Sara Imari Walker tackles some of our biggest questions: What is life and what is the origin of it? Walker proposes a whole new paradigm for how we understand life and what that new understanding might mean for humanity.

In the Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado In the Dream House is a Book Riot favorite for a reason. Machado writes about her relationship with her girlfriend. As her girlfriend becomes more and more controlling and abusive, Machado realizes she needs to leave the relationship. The book is made up of chapters that each start “The Dream House as . . .” This experimental structure lends itself to the story and the unique narrative that Machado is weaving in this memoir.

That’s it for this week! You can find me over on my substack Winchester Ave, over on Instagram @kdwinchester, on TikTok @kendrawinchester, or on my podcast Read Appalachia. As always, feel free to drop me a line at kendra.d.winchester@gmail.com. For even MORE bookish content, you can find my articles on Book Riot.

Happy reading, Friends!

~ Kendra

If a nonfiction fan forwarded this newsletter to you or you read it on bookriot.com and you’d like to get it right in your inbox, you can sign up here.