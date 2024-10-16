Nonfiction Books for Dinosaur Loving Grown-Ups
For many lifelong readers, one of their most treasured childhood memories is reading through a stack of nonfiction books on a topic they were voraciously interested in as a kid. Whether they’re interested in sharks, volcanoes, dragons, or dinosaurs, young readers are offered a plethora of colorful, illustrated nonfiction books that are packed with facts for young learners. And for many kids, dinosaurs, in particular, capture their imagination and fuel a desire for knowledge. Eventually, these dinosaur (and dinosaur book) loving readers grow up, and then it can seem as though nonfiction books no longer cater to this sense of discovery. However, with a bit of digging, adults can find plenty of nonfiction books about dinosaurs to keep reading and learning throughout their lives.
These nonfiction dinosaur books for grown-ups have something for everyone: whether you’re looking for a comprehensive reference, a fascinating tale of the first dinosaur fossils to be discovered in England, or a heartfelt narrative that pays tribute to both dinosaurs and childhood memories, amateur paleontologists will be sure to learn something new. Reading through this list will give you a comprehensive start at understanding different types of dinosaurs as well as the world they inhabited, while also introducing techniques used in modern paleontology and discussing how the age of the dinosaurs still impacts our world today.
Dinosaur Facts and Figures: The Theropods and Other Dinosauriformes by Rubén Molina-Pérez and Asier Larramendi
Start off your dinosaur explorations with this illustrated book of facts and figures that will teach you everything from who the fastest theropods were to which dinosaur had the largest footprint. The book also helps trace the lineage of modern animals, like birds, to their prehistoric ancestors.
My Beloved Brontosaurus: On the Road with Old Bones, New Science, and Our Favorite Dinosaurs by Brian Switek
Like many kids, Brian Switek was besotted with dinosaurs growing up. As an adult, he underwent a quest to track down the skeletons of his beloved creatures and traveled to museum halls, archeological sites, and the offices of paleontologists to untangle myths and facts about these prehistoric creatures. In his informative book, Switek brings readers on an enthusiastic journey through the world of dinosaurs.
The Fossil Hunter: Dinosaurs, Evolution, and the Woman Whose Discoveries Changed the World by Shelley Emling
Fossil hunter Mary Anning went from a difficult childhood to the halls of paleontology, a life kicked off by her discovery of an ichthyosaur skeleton in Lyme Regis, England. Shelley Emling takes us through Anning’s life, from her childhood discovery and selling fossils on the shore to her work shaping theories of evolution and modern biology.
The Dinosaur Artist: Obsession, Science, and the Global Quest for Fossils by Paige Williams
Dinosaurs may be ancient, but there is a thriving, modern fossil trade today with plenty of present-day scandal. Paige Williams, a New Yorker staff writer, traces the controversial trade in fossils and prehistoric remains through the story of Eric Prokopi, a bone hunter and collector who brought a nearly complete skeleton of T. bataar to auction and was then drawn into a legal conflict over its origins. The book is a fascinating look into the science and economics of the modern fossil trade.
Dinosaurs at the Dinner Party: How an Eccentric Group of Victorians Discovered Prehistoric Creatures and Accidentally Upended the World by Edward Dolnick
The discovery of prehistoric fossils wasn’t just a jolt to the scientific world, but also to the social order of the Victorian era that had never conceived of the idea that species could become extinct. Dolnick traces the researchers, both respected and disgraced, who shaped Victorian understandings of the dinosaurs and the implications their discoveries had.
Walking on Eggs: The Astonishing Discovery of Thousands of Dinosaur Eggs in the Badlands of Patagonia by Luis M. Chiappe and Lowell Dingus
Paleontologists Luis M. Chiappe and Lowell Dingus take us into their discovery of a group of unhatched dinosaurs eggs and how the techniques of modern paleontology allowed them, and other scientists, to reconstruct the world of the dinosaurs through such finds.
The Last Days of the Dinosaurs: An Asteroid, Extinction, and the Beginning of Our World by Riley Black
Sixty-six million years ago, an asteroid almost seven miles wide slammed into Earth, turning the world of the dinosaurs into one of fire and extinction. But, what happened in the millions of years after, and how does that still impact us today? Riley Black takes readers into the immediate aftermath of the asteroid and then shows us how this moment of destruction shaped our modern world.
Dinosaurs and Other Prehistoric Life by Anusuya Chinsamy-Turan
Though the DK series is marketed toward children, the beautiful covers, detailed illustrations, and thoughtful information contained within the books make them an excellent choice for readers of all ages. This book would make a thoughtful gift for a family who wants to learn about dinosaurs together, or an adult who appreciates having a solid reference on the subject on hand.
