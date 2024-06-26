Nonfiction Audiobooks Read By Their Authors
Did you know that June is audiobook month? I’m a huge audiobook fan. There’s just something magical about listening to something read to you. My favorite audiobooks are those where the author has the performance skills to read their own book. So today, I’m sharing two audiobooks written and read by their authors.
New Books
Woman of Interest: A Memoir by Tracy O’Neill
In 2020, Tracy O’Neill learned that her biological mother might be dying in South Korea. O’Neill hires a private investigator, only to have him ghost her. Picking up the pieces herself, O’Neill becomes determined to find the mother she’s never met.
At the Edge of Empire: A Family’s Reckoning with China by Edward Wong
The former Beijing bureau chief of The New York Times shares the story of his family’s flight from China to Hong Kong and his eventual return. Weaving together China’s complex history and his family’s story, Wong reckons with his past and how that now impacts his life now.
Riot Recommendations
Making a Scene by Constance Wu
Fresh Off the Boat and Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu went viral when she tweeted that she was disappointed that Fresh Off the Boat was renewed for a sixth season. After receiving such intense backlash, Wu left social media, and her mental health began to spiral. She ended up entering a mental health facility for depression and suicidal ideation. Now, she’s returned to the public eye with this new collection of essays. Wu writes about her life as the daughter of Taiwanese immigrants living in Richmond, Virginia. Wu performs her memoir as an audiobook, creating that perfect pairing when a writer performs their own work.
Tiny Beautiful Things by Cheryl Strayed
If you have a reader in your life who enjoys self-help, memoirs, or essays, then this is the book you need. Over 10 years ago, Cheryl Strayed started writing Dear Sugar, an advice column on The Rumpus. Now, she has a new 10th-anniversary edition that includes extra columns she’s written on her new Substack.
Tiny Beautiful Things is the perfect gift that allows readers to dip in and out of the different columns, travel, or as a wind down before bed. Plus, Cheryl Strayed reads the audiobook edition, which gives listeners an intimate performance of her columns.
