Nonfiction Audiobooks Read By Their Authors

If you have a reader in your life who enjoys self-help, memoirs, or essays, then this is the book you need. Over 10 years ago, Cheryl Strayed started writing Dear Sugar, an advice column on The Rumpus. Now, she has a new 10th-anniversary edition that includes extra columns she’s written on her new Substack.

Tiny Beautiful Things is the perfect gift that allows readers to dip in and out of the different columns, travel, or as a wind down before bed. Plus, Cheryl Strayed reads the audiobook edition, which gives listeners an intimate performance of her columns.

