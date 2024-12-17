Nonbinary 2024 YA Books You May Have Missed

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen .

If 10 years ago you’d asked for YA books featuring nonbinary characters, there would be very, very few. While there certainly aren’t boatloads now, the difference in just a decade is worth noting. You can not only find these books much more easily now, but they’re being promoted, shared, and championed. It’s refreshing and necessary.

Readers of a queer-focused newsletter likely don’t need definitions—especially because definitions are themselves necessarily fluid, but nonbinary is an umbrella category to describe people who don’t align their gender with either “male” or “female.” This is, of course, a huge simplification. Nonbinary folks can identify in a number of ways, including agender, bigender, demigender, genderqueer, genderfluid, multigender, polygender, and more. There is incredible and powerful nuance in gender identification.

I’ve included that definition, though, to provide a framework for the books included in this roundup. I’ve stuck with the umbrella nonbinary definition to highlight some YA nonbinary must-reads. This roundup isn’t comprehensive—again, wild to be able to say that because it used to be impossible to find three easily!!—but hopefully, this list offers some new titles for your TBR.