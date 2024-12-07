The Best Queer Books of 2024, According to THE NEW YORK TIMES

Today, I’m continuing my journey through the queer books in the Best Books of the Year lists with The New York Times picks. I went through the 10 Best Books of 2024 as well as their 100 Notable Books of 2024 and pulled out all the queer books I recognized. As always, I may have missed some; unfortunately, I still don’t have 100% accurate queerdar.

I spotted ten queer books in the 100 Notable Books of 2024, three of which also made it into their top ten. They include literary fiction picks, a memoir, a graphic novel, a couple of romances, and a collection of essays.