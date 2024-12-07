The Best Queer Books of 2024, According to THE NEW YORK TIMES
Today, I’m continuing my journey through the queer books in the Best Books of the Year lists with The New York Times picks. I went through the 10 Best Books of 2024 as well as their 100 Notable Books of 2024 and pulled out all the queer books I recognized. As always, I may have missed some; unfortunately, I still don’t have 100% accurate queerdar.
I spotted ten queer books in the 100 Notable Books of 2024, three of which also made it into their top ten. They include literary fiction picks, a memoir, a graphic novel, a couple of romances, and a collection of essays.
Here are the best queer books of 2024, according to The New York Times.
Exclusive content for All Access subscribers continues below.
Have you read any of these? What did you think of them? Let us know in the comments!
The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers!
Leave a comment
Join All Access to add comments.