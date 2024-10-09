New YA Books Out This Week, October 9, 2024
As we go deep into one of the best months of the year for reading, we’ve got a stellar lineup of new YA books hitting shelves. Be ready to fall in love, to get a little scared, and to travel to imaginary lands with this week’s new releases.
Before getting into the books, I couldn’t resist sharing this fun seasonal sticker. I love this cute pumpkin and her beautiful bookshelves. $3+, depending on size.
Something you’ll notice in the newsletters going forward is that there will no longer be a link to the comprehensive YA release roundups. Those posts were extremely time-consuming, and they became unwieldy even to share (imagine getting a 200+ book list in your inbox!!!). As a make-good for that, you’ll get a few more new releases in each of these roundups where there are enough to make a bigger roundup.
YA Hardcover Releases
The Dividing Sky by Jill Tew
The year is 2460 and 18-year-old Liv wants out of her lower class life in the Metro. She’s making money as a Proxy. The work involves using a neurochip in her brain to sell wealthy clients memories. She may do some of it illegally, but money is money, especially when you’re desperate. When a client offers Liv a huge sum of money to take her work into a dangerous area, she jumps at the chance, even if it is going to require legit survival.
Adrian is a Forceman and is a big believer in Law and Order. When he catches wind of a Proxy messing with the brain chemistry of citizens, he’s going to take care of the problem. But when he encounters Liv, there’s a huge problem: all of her memories are gone.
Now Adrian has a dilemma. Does he go after her for crimes she has no recollection of? And more, what if he’s starting to catch some feelings?
Fledgling by S. K. Ali
This is the first in a new duology and one for fans of political fantasy. It follows dutiful Raisa, who lives on Upper Earth. She’s been forever privileged and she’s fine with the arranged married her father is coordinating. Lein is the Crown Prince of Lower Earth, and though he’s from a different sphere than her, their unification, she believes, will benefit both the Upper and Lower Earth.
Nada of Lower Earth disagrees. She’s Raisa’s cousin and she is fiercely in opposition to the marriage. Nada thinks that the worlds will open up in violent ways, and so she puts plans into place to end the marriage.
Then Raisa goes missing a week before the wedding. All fingers point to Nada’s twin brother. But Lein isn’t going to let his bride-to-be go quietly. He wants his prize and the future he was promised through the marriage.
Light Enough to Float by Lauren Seal
Readers who loved Wintergirls or who want a story about mental health will do well picking up Seal’s debut novel in verse. The book follows Evie, who has just admitted to having an eating disorder. She’s sent to an inpatient facility where she has to not only learn how to practice healthy habits but where she has to face her demons head-on.
Lucy, Uncensored by Mel Hammond and Teghan Hammond
Lucy is ready for college since she’ll finally be able to introduce herself as Lucy without the transphobic comments rife at her high school. She’ll get to be roommates with her best friend Callie and be close enough to a prestigious theater program to follow her dreams.
But when she goes for a campus tour and runs into two high school classmates who continue to hurl insults at Lucy, she begins to wonder if she needs to go elsewhere. She can’t relive her small-town life at what she thought was her dream college.
Lucy finds a new school on the list of most LGBTQ+-friendly colleges and realizes this is her chance. THIS might be the dream school. The problem? It’s so far from home…and it’s a woman’s college that, as far as she can tell, has never admitted a trans student.
Red in Tooth and Claw by Lish McBride
Readers looking for a bloody Western need look no further. Faolan Kelly’s grandfather has died and she’s rendered homeless. The local authorities don’t think she’s mature enough at 16 to take over her grandfather’s homestead. Those authorities also think Falan is a guy, as her true identity has been a closely guarded secret by her grandfather. Were they to find out the truth, then she’d be married off ASAP.
The solution to Faolan and the town’s problem is proposed by the mayor: ship her off to the Settlement. That’s where social outcasts are shipped off to so they can be minded by His Benevolence Gideon Dillard.
Strange noises and Dillard himself are keeping Faolan from getting sleep or relaxing, and as she discovers the dead body of a fellow boarder, Faolan knows this is no “ordinary” murder. Something is out to get them all.
Twenty-Four Seconds from Now… by Jason Reynolds
This, friends, may be one of my favorite books of 2024. It is everything you want and hope for in a new Jason Reynolds and then some.
Neon is locked in Aria’s bathroom because, in 24 seconds, they’re going to have sex. But, as much as this book is about the first time experience, it’s more than that. We follow Neon as he recounts the entire two-year relationship with Aria, from their first meeting to her relationship with Neon’s grandmother and so much more. This is a book about two fantastically drawn characters, as well as all of the little and big moments that make up the connections between two people.
You’ll read it in a sitting then want to reread it immediately.
More hardcover releases this week:
– Giddy Barber Explodes In 11 by Dina Havranek
– If You’re Not the One by Farah Naz Rishi
– Solis by Paola Mendoza and Abby Sher
– Wrong Answers Only by Tobias Madden
YA Paperback Releases
The Meadows by Stephanie Oakes
Eleanor’s acceptance into The Meadows is her ticket out of a community ravaged by climate change. Those who attend elite institutions like it are primed for great lives when they’re done.
But The Meadows is not what it seems. It is instead a reform institution, meant to erase the passions and urges of its students and groom them into a singular mindset and way of living. Eleanor is ready to believe the lessons of The Meadows, until she meets Rose.
As Eleanor and her friends embark on their post-Meadows life, though, everything she thought she knew about herself and her life unravels. Now she puts her life — and Rose’s — at stake.
Sleepless in Dubai by Sajni Patel
Nikki is a budding photographer and is looking forward to spending five days with her father in Dubai to celebrate Diwali. However, she soon discovers that her neighbor and rival, Yash is also on the flight to Dubai.
Nikki’s family doesn’t know about the tension between the two and, with their sights on matchmaking, encourage Nikki to get cozy with Yash. But can they? Is their history too heavy?
Perhaps the celebration of light will change everything in this enemies-to-lovers rom-com.
Thin Air by Kellie M. Parker
A locked-door thriller set on an airplane? Let’s go!
Emily has grown up without much money and she takes the opportunity to join a competition abroad that would help cover college costs for her. But when Emily gets aboard the plane with 11 other contestants on the way to Europe, she knows immediately the competition is happening right there, right then.
As people begin to die on the flight, what lengths will Emily go to secure essential alliances that will ensure her survival?
More paperback releases this week:
- Don’t Look Back by Achut Deng with Keely Hutton
- The Night Fox by Ashley Wilda
- The Night Hunt by Alexandra Christo
- The Siren, The Song, and The Spy by Maggie Tokuda-Hall
- A Starlet’s Secret to a Sensational Afterlife by Kendall Kulper
If you’re reading this “What’s Up in YA?” newsletter on bookriot.com or got it from a friend, consider getting it sent directly to your inbox. You can sign up here.
Thanks as always for hanging out, and we’ll see you again on Monday next week with your new books for next week. It’s likely Thursday will bring you a big batch of YA book news.
Until then, happy reading!