New YA Books Out This Week, October 9, 2024

The year is 2460 and 18-year-old Liv wants out of her lower class life in the Metro. She’s making money as a Proxy. The work involves using a neurochip in her brain to sell wealthy clients memories. She may do some of it illegally, but money is money, especially when you’re desperate. When a client offers Liv a huge sum of money to take her work into a dangerous area, she jumps at the chance, even if it is going to require legit survival.

Adrian is a Forceman and is a big believer in Law and Order. When he catches wind of a Proxy messing with the brain chemistry of citizens, he’s going to take care of the problem. But when he encounters Liv, there’s a huge problem: all of her memories are gone.

Now Adrian has a dilemma. Does he go after her for crimes she has no recollection of? And more, what if he’s starting to catch some feelings?