New YA Books Out This Week, October 30, 2024

Kellan DuCuivre was born to a family of traitors and as such, she’s forbidden from practicing makecraft. Makecraft is the art of carving magic into metal. But despite being forbidden from it, Kellan has done it in secret anyway and she has been helping her adoptive father Edgar run a makecraft shop.

Edgar isn’t doing well, though, and his shop is in trouble. This is where Kellan strikes a deal with the Guild of Engineers: she’ll have to compete in the 84th Annual Makers’ Exposition and win a spot as a maker’s apprentice. Then she’ll be able to save Edgar and his shop.

The competition is anything but easy, though, and as something begins to target the competitors and the host city, Kellan won’t need to just survive. She’ll have to expose some dangerous secrets about the Guild itself.