New YA Books Out This Week, October 23, 2024

Weymouth is a haunted island off Nova Scotia, wherein 11 houses shelter 11 families. Mabel is among the last of House Beuvry, and she spends her time readying the house for the once a decade storm that hammers the island. It’s not just a storm in the sense of wind and rain; it’s a storm that opens the portal between the living and dead, too.

Miles Cabot is new to the island and quickly realizes it’s no normal place. He also meets and realizes that Mable is no ordinary girl. But the two of them have an immediate spark. That spark isn’t just about their romantic feelings. It’s possible their connection could be deadly.

So when an island elder dies suspiciously, Mable’s life is tossed upside down again. As if preparing for the storm and navigating feelings with Miles weren’t enough, Mable’s also got tension mounting with her sister. She’ll need to get her living world in order or else it’ll be a whole other catastrophe when the island’s veil becomes permeable.