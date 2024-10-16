New YA Books Out This Week, October 16, 2024

Senior Excursion is the talk of Warner Prep. It’s a trip the seniors take and they’re so ready for the exclusive adventure.

But instead of showing up somewhere amazing, the teens are sent to an isolated ski chalet in Colorado. It’s a digital detox program and is going to be SO BORING.

Then one by one, students are dropping dead. What’s going on? Now the teens are bound and determined to figure out what’s going on before they’re taken down—and it’s a surprise blizzard keeping them further trapped that will unravel dangerous secrets and more.