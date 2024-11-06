New YA Books Out This Week, November 6, 2024

It’s been a while since we’ve had a new sports read from Deuker. Grab this one for your readers who love a fast-paced, game-driven read.

Nate plays soccer because that’s what his family expects him to do, but he doesn’t love it. So when Lucas moves in across the street, Nate realizes that Lucas is quite different from all of his sports friends. Lucas’s family does not have a lot of money and Lucas spends a lot of time with his sister Megan, who has a disability. Lucas is also outcast at school for not fitting in or necessarily wanting to fit in.

But it doesn’t take long for Nate and Lucas to develop a strong friendship over games of one-on-one hoops. This is also where Nate realizes he has a love for basketball in a way he hasn’t had a love for soccer. The trouble is that Nate and the major players on the school team have bad blood between them, so motivated by the desire to make the team and beat the skills of those major players, Nate begins to go harder and harder.

Except it won’t be easy…and it won’t be basketball that saves what’s really going on in Nate’s mind or life.