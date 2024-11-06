New YA Books Out This Week, November 6, 2024
It’s always surprising when you look up and realize you’re in the home stretch of the year. Somehow, 2024 has been both the slowest year ever and has gone by in the blink of an eye. Now that we enter the darker time of the year, what better way to get cozy than with some new books?
Here’s a look at the new YA hardcovers and paperback releases hitting shelves this week. It’s going to be quieter in new release land from here on out through the end of the year, which means that these lists will be less robust than they have been in recent memory. That’s not a bad thing. It’s a reminder to dive into the ones you’ve missed and/or catch up with that ever-growing TBR.
This week’s release list is a little less inclusive than usual, due to the smaller number of releases. Again, this isn’t representative of YA as a whole nor even YA’s releases this year or this season.
New YA Hardcover Releases
Shadowed by Carl Deuker
It’s been a while since we’ve had a new sports read from Deuker. Grab this one for your readers who love a fast-paced, game-driven read.
Nate plays soccer because that’s what his family expects him to do, but he doesn’t love it. So when Lucas moves in across the street, Nate realizes that Lucas is quite different from all of his sports friends. Lucas’s family does not have a lot of money and Lucas spends a lot of time with his sister Megan, who has a disability. Lucas is also outcast at school for not fitting in or necessarily wanting to fit in.
But it doesn’t take long for Nate and Lucas to develop a strong friendship over games of one-on-one hoops. This is also where Nate realizes he has a love for basketball in a way he hasn’t had a love for soccer. The trouble is that Nate and the major players on the school team have bad blood between them, so motivated by the desire to make the team and beat the skills of those major players, Nate begins to go harder and harder.
Except it won’t be easy…and it won’t be basketball that saves what’s really going on in Nate’s mind or life.
Streetlight People by Charlene Thomas
There are people with a lot of money in the small town of Streetlight and then people without a lot of money. Kady doesn’t have much, but her boyfriend Nik does, and Nik’s part of an exclusive club of wealthy boys in town called the IV Boys. Despite how much Nik loves Kady, the IV Boys don’t accept her at all. She doesn’t fit their image.
There is one boy, Aaron, who is kind and accepting of her, and it’s because he’s not actually from Streetlight. But he can only do so much to keep her company while Nik’s away at school.
On Halloween, Kady has a chance encounter that gives her the power to twist and to hold time. She’s looking forward to using this new power to hold onto the best moments with Nik while he’s away.
It won’t be easy, though. The IV Boys want to take her down. It all begins with a rumor that she and Aaron have been having a romantic relationship. Then it gets a lot darker, a lot faster. Kady will try to use the power she’s been given to unearth the secrets in Streetlight and keep herself safe, but it might be too late.
The Donut Prince of New York by Allen Zadoff
Eugene is the biggest kid in his junior class and he’s heading into the year with nothing to really look forward to. He wants to get by is all, but that’s impossible when the football coach sees him accidentally tackle the school’s quarterback and now, Eugene’s been recruited to the football team. As if that weren’t enough, he’s also, by association, been drafted into the clique of popular kids. Now he gets to attend some cool parties and is attracting the interest of girls, including one he has his eye on, Daisy.
Things quickly escalate, though, and Eugene realizes that being at the top isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. He’s missing his old, quieter life as a playwright and nerdy kid with good friends. He’s wondering if it’s possible to be all things at once or if he has to choose what’s most important to him.
Three books in ongoing series release this week as well. Don’t miss Bat Girl: Possession by Jade Adia and illustrated by Charly Palmer, Where The Library Hides by Isabel Ibañez, or Stranger Skies by Pascale Lacelle.
New YA Paperback Releases
As always, you may need to toggle your view to see the paperback edition at the links below.
At The End of the World by Nadia Mikail
On my never-ending “to write” list is a roundup of short YA books, and I promise that’s in the works. I mention that because this book rings in at under 200 pages!
Aisha is 17 and hasn’t seen her sister in two years. But the world is going to end in nine months, so she, her mother, her boyfriend (and his parents), and a cat are on a mission to find her sister and make things right with her.
The ragtag group is hopping into a brightly decorated caravan to take a road trip through Malaysia. Can they settle the past and enjoy the present before the future renders everything gone?
By Any Other Name by Erin Cotter
If you want a high-drama murder mystery involving real folks of British history, keep reading onward.
It’s 1593 London and 16-year-old Will works behind the scenes for Shakespeare’s shows. When he’s not working, though, he’s got a secret identity as the son of a family of traitors. He needs to avoid the queen and save enough money to get back to his family.
But then Will’s mentor, Christopher Marlowe, is killed, and now, Will’s secret identity is at stake. Marlowe worked as a spy for the queen and now, the mysterious circumstances under which he died will thrust Will into the spotlight. It doesn’t get better when Will foils an assassination attempt on the queen and she anoints him her new spymaster.
Complicating things more? Will’s cute new comrade in arms. Together, they have to keep the queen safe and figure out what happened to Marlowe while tamping down their ~feelings~ as much as possible.
Snow Drowned by Jennifer D. Lyle
A snowy murder story on a haunted island? Yes, yes, yes.
Gracie has lived on Fall Island her whole life and she’s there with her physician father through what is deemed a 100-year-storm. Snow storms on the island have always unearthed the island’s secrets and claimed victims, but this one promises to be like one never seen before. Most islanders fled to the mainland, but in addition to Gracie and her father, Gracie’s classmate Joseph is around, too.
The two of them stumble into each other and a mutilated corpse. It’s clear this storm means business, and it seems like the next victim is destined to be Gracie. Now Gracie and Joseph are hunkering down in Wescott Manor. There they find other islanders riding out the storm…and little by little, the dark history of Fall Island emerges. Gracie needs to find out the truth or she’ll become a victim before the snow subsides.
Wren Martin Ruins It All by Amanda DeWitt
Wren’s earned the role of student council president—kind of—and has one goal, which is to abolish the annual Valentine’s Day dance. He doesn’t like the costs associated with it and it’s super awkward for someone like him, who is asexual.
The problem is Leo. Leo is the council’s vice president and beloved school-wide. He likes the dance, and he proposes that the dance be funded through a sponsorship from Buddy, an app that isn’t about dating but really kind of is. Of course, that solves one problem. But it doesn’t solve the problem of Wren needing to plan the dang dance.
Or signing up for the app.
Then he gets matched with a date and, well, Wren might be developing feelings. He doesn’t want to have feelings and doesn’t want to go to the dance and doesn’t believe someone like Leo is anything less than picture perfect.
But wants aren’t always reality.
Catch up on your YA series books in paperback. This week’s new release in an ongoing series is The World’s End by Rin Chupeco.
