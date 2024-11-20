New YA Books Out This Week, November 20, 2024

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen .

Whatever feelings you’re carrying right now are valid, and whatever you’re choosing to do with them—channeling them into hobbies, finding peace within the pages of a book, sleeping a lot more than normal, and worrying—you’re doing precisely what you need to be doing right now. It is really important that following a huge event we take the time to be with our feelings, rather than run from them. This will eventually change shape, and everyone’s time to start rolling up their sleeves to do something differs. Some folks are ready in a day; others may need months and months. Be kind to yourself wherever you are.

One thing I offer as a way of kindness is a look at the new books hitting shelves this week. What a month and what a time of year to have a new release on shelf. I hope these gems will find their perfect reader now and as we move forward.