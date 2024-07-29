New YA Books Hitting Shelves This Week, July 29, 2024

Continuing in the tradition of book titles that tell you that the book is going to flip a common trope on its head—see: The Black Girl Survives In This One and The White Guy Dies First—Wellington’s sophomore novel sounds like one for fans of Scream.

Devon and Drew are twins, but Devon has always felt second to her sister. It’s the summer before Drew leaves for college (she’s going a year early because she’s an overachiever) and Devon is insistent they have the Best Summer Ever. But when the twins and their besties play with a haunted Ouija Board they find themselves being stalked by some kind of demonic presence. That presence is doing all of the things you’d expect of a horror monster, and as that spirit continues to haunt them, Devon, the blonde, finds herself preparing to be the first victim. Devon’s long-time crush, Yaya, appears to be the final girl.

All of them will need to use their knowledge of horror tropes to get themselves out of this mess because the Best Summer Ever becomes the Worst Summer Ever.