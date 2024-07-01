New YA Books Hitting Shelves This Week, July 1, 2024

This is the book everyone who loves mythology, like Percy Jackson, will be eager for, as it’s a story of a family of valkyries fighting Ragnarök.

Bryn, 17, is the youngest and most rebellious in a family of valkyries. Her home being a Renaissance faire in Chicago is especially annoying because people think she’s just a costumed worker and not, you know, an actual powerful being. But then Bryn’s mom disappears on a mission from Odin, and Bryn begins to not only worry, but she begins to have visions of Ragnarök. Her older sisters won’t believe her, and they’re not worried about Mom because she’s so high-ranking. She knows what she’s doing.

But then all signs point to Bryn’s vision of Ragnarök being true. There’s Juniper, who crashes in, and Wyatt, the Black Knight, the latest hire at the fair, who has a secret that could destroy everything. But to survive the monsters that are emerging and becoming more vicious, the three of them will have to team up to save themselves—and the world.

Things go from bad to worse when Bryn decides not to listen to a call from Odin, demanding the delivery of Wyatt to Valhalla. Will they be able to stop the war of all wars? Will Bryn ever get what it is to be a Valkyrie?