New YA Book Releases This Week, November 27, 2024

For readers eager to dive into a queer historical romance that has ties to Robin Hood, look no further. Mariel is the new captain of the Merry Men and she hopes to be as reputable as her grandfather, Robin Hood, was.

Clem is a perky backwoods healer who has a brand of healing that can best be described as quirky. So when Clem’s guardian is caught helping the Sheriff of Nottingham, the Merry Men capture her as retribution.

Then Mariel’s father is captured and taken in an ambush and eager to prove her mettle as a leader, she’s going to rescue him. The problem? Clem.

Not only is Clem creating solutions that actually help people, she’s making Mariel question everything she thought she knew about being a leader. Circumstances are forcing the two of them to become closer, throwing Mariel into the (best kind of) spiral about her future.