New YA Book Releases This Week, November 27, 2024
This will be the only full newsletter this week, as tomorrow is American Thanksgiving. For those of you with a long weekend, I hope you’re able to enjoy at least part of it curled up with a good book. If you don’t have a long weekend, I hope you’re able to do the same, too.
As is the case during the holiday season and during the twilight of the year, new releases are lighter this week. Find below a roundup of this week’s new hardcover and paperback YA releases. Use this time to catch up on some of the backlist and/or to devour a reasonable quantity of new titles.
It’s routine to state this, but because of the dearth of releases this week, it is not as inclusive as YA as a whole has been growing. Likewise, many of the titles out in paperback this week are part of a series, and to avoid spoilers, I’m simply linking them so you can choose whether or not to read the description.
New YA Hardcover Releases
Darkly by Marisha Pessl
Louisiana Veda is a game creator whose dark, haunting work with the company Darkly has forever captured the attention of Dia Gannon. So when Dia, who considers herself as ordinary as ordinary can be, is selected for a highly coveted internship with Darkly, she can’t stop wondering why.
It won’t be long before she and her six other intern colleagues will be forced to discover the truth behind Darkly and why it is Veda died under mysterious circumstances.
Not For The Faint of Heart by Lex Croucher
For readers eager to dive into a queer historical romance that has ties to Robin Hood, look no further. Mariel is the new captain of the Merry Men and she hopes to be as reputable as her grandfather, Robin Hood, was.
Clem is a perky backwoods healer who has a brand of healing that can best be described as quirky. So when Clem’s guardian is caught helping the Sheriff of Nottingham, the Merry Men capture her as retribution.
Then Mariel’s father is captured and taken in an ambush and eager to prove her mettle as a leader, she’s going to rescue him. The problem? Clem.
Not only is Clem creating solutions that actually help people, she’s making Mariel question everything she thought she knew about being a leader. Circumstances are forcing the two of them to become closer, throwing Mariel into the (best kind of) spiral about her future.
Thanks for Listening by Molly Horan
An ace romance and a secret social media account? Count me in.
Mia’s a girl who is full of advice. The problem is no one ever takes it, even if it’s good advice. So she decides to create an anonymous social media account called HereToHelp, thinking it might actually get people to listen to that advice, since they won’t know it’s from her.
It doesn’t go as planned and now Mia’s senior year has been completely thrown for a loop. That’s partially because of a girl she’s met via the site and partially because she’s learned a bunch of secrets from her best friends that she never knew.
Now it’s Mia who may need the advice of someone else.
New YA Paperback Releases
Heart-Shaped Lies by Elizabeth Agyemang
Releasing in both paperback and hardcover simultaneously, this story follows three girls—Kiara, Priscilla, and Nevaeh—who unexpectedly find out they’re all dating internet prankster star Tommy Harding. Each of the girls thought they were his perfect match. But when his cheating is exposed via social media, the three of them are not only angry, they want to make him pay.
What they didn’t expect was that he’d wind up dead before they could ever get him back. Now, Kiara, Priscilla, and Nevaeh are all suspected of his murder. They all told him secrets, it turns out, and once those are exposed, they’ll be looking for really good alibis.
I’m Not Supposed to Be in the Dark by Riss M. Neilson
Aria has always dreamed of ghosts and for a long time, she used to see them. But a tea concocted by her grandfather helped cure her of the second.
At least it did.
She’s started to see things again, and it all began with an exploding rosebush outside the home of her former best friend Derek. She can’t ask Derek about it, though, since they’re not on speaking terms. Why, though, she can’t quite remember. So when Derek begins talking with Aria again out of nowhere, she’s….glad, kind of. But definitely tentative.
Because inside of David is a ghost and that ghost has something it wants. It can only get what it needs if Aria helps out.
Series titles out in paperback this week:
- Defiant by Brandon Sanderson
- This Cursed Light by Emily Thiede