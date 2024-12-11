New YA Book Releases This Week, December 11, 2024

Dietrich’s latest novel is being released both in hardcover and paperback simultaneously. Grab the format you prefer this week if you’re itching for a royally romantic read that is a spin on (wait for it!) The Princess Diaries.

Jamie Johnson has never really known his father, and he’s been fine with the quiet life that he’s lived. But when he discovers that he is the heir to the throne of Mitanor, the media is ready to pounce. Jamie is invited to spend the summer in the southern European country in order to check out his future home—though he’s not only not prepared for what his future will look like, he’s not ready to deal with his story being told.

Erik Lindstrom is the spare prince in a northern European country, and he’s kind of become both forgotten and tightly controlled because of his brother—the heir—getting married. He’s invited to help the new American prince in Mitanor settle in this summer and he jumps at the opportunity.

What neither will anticipate, though, is that their time together is going to become much more than tutoring. It’s a love story that will disrupt and change the trajectory of both their futures.