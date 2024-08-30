Upcoming Fantasy Books to Preorder Now

The Empire has become so greedy for conquest that it has begun to consume even its own dead; the corpses of sorcerers are wrapped in chains and drained of magic to fuel the march of necromancy across the land. Hidden beneath a volcano, the seven-eyed dragon that once guarded the people languishes in similar chains. Arienne is a sorcerer resigned to her fate, until a long-dead magic user speaks in her head and offers her a different option. Loran, a sword-wielding widow, finds the dragon to plead for help and leaves with a new sword made from its fang. Cain lives in the Imperial capital and kept to himself until his best friend was murdered, leaving him on a path of vengeance that he will follow to its end, even if it means causing a war. Their world needs a hero; what it gets is Arienne, Loran, and Cain. (October 8)