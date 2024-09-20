New Science Fiction & Fantasy Releases for September 20, 2024

Viv is a great gamer, a chronic liar, and a Twitch streamer with serious ambitions. She’s been off her feed for the summer, though, unable to bring herself to play after causing an accident that kills her little sister. But she believes she’s now found the perfect game to bring her stream back to life. It’s something dark and horrific and suited to her mood. In an unbroadcasted practice run, she tells an NPC the truth when it asks for a secret. The secret is that she was the one who caused her sister’s death. That one moment of honesty costs more than she could imagine. It summons a demonic mimic who sets about ruining her life. No one will believe her when she tells them what happened.