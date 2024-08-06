New Sci-Fi and Fantasy Short Story Collections to Add to Your TBR

Alex Acks is a writer, geologist, and sharp-dressed sir. They've written for Six to Start and been published in Strange Horizons, Lightspeed, Shimmer, Daily Science Fiction, and more. Alex lives in Denver with their two furry little bastards, where they twirl their mustache, watch movies, and bike. Twitter: @katsudonburi Website: katsudon.net

Look, if there’s going to be a book with a title that combines cats and murder out this week, you’re going to prompt me to find a mug like this. Extremely accurate to feline ownership, in my opinion. $26

Today, I have a couple of new sci-fi and fantasy books that were released today to add to your TBR. Plus, I recommend some short stories to check out if you’re in the mood for quick bites. But first, in honor of the release day of The Dead Cat Tail Assassins by P. Djèlí Clark, a mug that’s perfect for pairing with that title.

I try to point to good sources of short stories when I can, so here are a couple to add to your TBR: a newly released collection and a recently released anthology that promise the unusual and (good) weird.

Ada Lamarr is, at the least, a looter, and she got to this particular wrecked spaceship first. That and five credits might get her a cup of coffee if she survives the mistake that got her own ship and her spacesuit leaking air into the black. It’s an actual relief to her when she sees a government-run salvage crew showing up. They have to rescue her, even if they’re not happy about it. But the agent in charge, Rian White, is far too curious about her past for his own good…

Those sworn to the Matron of Assassins are no ordinary killers; they were once dead, they don’t remember their previous lives, and they have unbreakable vows they must follow. They may only take just contracts; they may only kill those who they’ve been contracted to kill; and a job, once accepted, must be completed or a return to simple death would be a blessing. Eveen is one of these holy assassins, and she’s never missed a mark or broken a contract — but all that will be in jeopardy when the past she shouldn’t remember finds her.

There Is a Rio Grande in Heaven by Ruben Reyes Jr. This is Ruben Reyes Jr.’s debut short story collection, with stories that focus on Central American identity using surreal world-building, magical realism, and just plain magic.

Beyond the Bounds of Infinity edited by Vaughn A. Jackson and Stephanie Pearre This anthology of weird fiction and cosmic horror boasts a deep and diverse table of contents with stories that pull from a multitude of backgrounds, traditions, and genres.

See you, space pirates. If you’d like to know more about my secret plans to dominate the seas and skies, you can catch me over at my personal site.

