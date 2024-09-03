In this list, you’ll find two sisters fighting a war against gods; a living goddess asking a demon for help to keep her throne; a secret magic school where a student must harness her power of persuasion; a photo studio to the afterlife; a new story collection which includes a Pride and Prejudice reimagining with dragons; danger in the world of the named and unnamed; one of the year’s most acclaimed children’s fantasy novels; a creepy summer camps; and Buffy the Vampire Slayer meets Murder, She Wrote!

So grab your holy water and a fire extinguisher, and let’s kick off a great SFFall!