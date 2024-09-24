New Queer Books to Get You in the Fall Spirit

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

I recently asked my Book Riot colleagues about any fall traditions they’re about to get into as we settle into the new season. To say I was met with enthusiasm would be an understatement. I always thought that summer was thee fave season on average, but I’ve since learned that, at least among the bookish, fall may carry a little more favor.

And listen, I totally get it. Apart from the general boost in books coming out this time each year, I always look forward to the new books that are especially autumnal. So, while Danika is out enjoying some much-needed R&R, I’ve gathered some queer books that have sapphic vampires, queer Appalachian teens, 1920s murder mysteries, and more—all to get you in the fall spirit.