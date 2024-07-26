Bluestockings, Memoirs, and School Supplies
The new school year is just around the corner. Department stores are rolling out their school supplies, which are still hard for me to resist. The other day, my mom and I found a Corgi unicorn (Corgicorn?) school supplies set, and she said she had to buy it for me. So I guess I’m set then. I love notebooks, pens, and colorful tabs to take notes and annotate the books I’m reading. It helps me engage with the book’s content and remember what I’ve read.
Today, we’re delving into a couple must-read books for Disability Pride Month, new books, and bookish goods.
Bookish Goods
Cute Corgi Reading Sticker by PixelsNPaws
Ye, I did pick this because of my personal interest. But, my goodness, isn’t it just too cute? $3
New Releases
The Bluestockings: A History of the First Women’s Movement by Susannah Gibson
Susannah Gibson details the first Western women’s movement, describing how a group of women began to push for women’s rights in the 1700s. She spotlights key women in the movement and shares their strategy as they fight for women’s rights.
The Shape of My Eyes: A Memoir of Race, Faith, and Finding Myself by Dave Gibbons
Dave Gibbons was born to an American soldier and a Korean mother. He spent his childhood attending their conservative Christian church, trying to fit in as one of the only mixed-race families in the church. When tragedy strikes, Gibbons’ family is forced to confront the many secrets that come to light.
For a more comprehensive list of new releases, check out our New Books newsletter.
Riot Recommendations
The Pretty One: On Life, Pop Culture, Disability, and Other Reasons to Fall in Love with Me by Keah Brown
Creator of the viral #DisabledAndCute campaign, disability rights advocate Keah Brown shares her story of growing up with cerebral palsy and a nondisabled identical twin (who people would call “the pretty one”). Brown learns to love herself and celebrate her life, encouraging other disabled people to do the same.
Disfigured: On Fairy Tales, Disability, and Making Space by Amanda Leduc
In the media, most people with disfigurements are portrayed as the bad guys. Just look at Disney’s Captain Hook from Peter Pan or Scar from The Lion King. In fairytales, we constantly see disfigurement as a sign of evil. But why is that? Amanda Leduc breaks down the role disfigurement has historically played in Western storytelling.
That's it for this week!
Happy reading, Friends!
~ Kendra
