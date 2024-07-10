New Nonfiction for Your TBR!

Ariel Henley and her twin sister, Zan, were born with crouzon syndrome, a condition where their skulls fused too soon. Throughout their childhoods, they had dozens of procedures to save their lives and to make their faces more cosmetically “pleasing.” A journalist who interviewed them said that they had a face for Picasso. This stayed with Henley, and she mulled over the meaning of the phrase for years. As she grows into her own, she begins to accept her body, and her reflection, for what it is. A Face for Picasso was named A Schneider Family Honor Book for Teens.