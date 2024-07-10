New Nonfiction for Your TBR!
Coming off of a holiday weekend, I had a little extra time to roam the internet and add even more books to my TBR. Far too many books seem to call my name. Essay collections, memoirs, histories, cookbooks — I love them all. Today, we’re looking at a couple new books and two of my favorites for Disability Pride Month. But first, bookish goods!
New Books
Dismantling Mass Incarceration: A Handbook for Change edited by Premal Dharia, James Forman Jr., Maria Hawilo
This collection brings together some of our greatest minds to discuss the systemic issues around mass incarceration. From plans for intervention to a complete dismantling of our current carceral state, these essays present a range of possible solutions to bring hope for humanity and a brighter future.
More, Please: On Food, Fat, Bingeing, Longing, and the Lust for “Enough” by Emma Specter
In her multi-model memoir, Emma Specter shares her experience of living with Binge-Eating Disorder. Using interviews and reporting — in addition to sharing her own experiences — Specter presents a complex portrait of a far too often misunderstood condition.
Riot Recommendations
Disability Visibility: First-Person Stories from the 21st Century edited by Alice Wong
Disability activist Alice Wong has gathered together some of the best disabled writers of the last few decades. This collection features authors from a wide range of backgrounds, each with their own unique experience of disability. Each essay gives a different perspective on what it’s like to live as a disabled person in the U.S. Plus, there are even more resources in the back of the book.
A Face for Picasso by Ariel Henley
Ariel Henley and her twin sister, Zan, were born with crouzon syndrome, a condition where their skulls fused too soon. Throughout their childhoods, they had dozens of procedures to save their lives and to make their faces more cosmetically “pleasing.” A journalist who interviewed them said that they had a face for Picasso. This stayed with Henley, and she mulled over the meaning of the phrase for years. As she grows into her own, she begins to accept her body, and her reflection, for what it is. A Face for Picasso was named A Schneider Family Honor Book for Teens.
