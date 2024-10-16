New Mystery Adaptations Premiering In October 2024

Jamie Canavés is the Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator and Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter writer–in case you’re wondering what you do with a Liberal Arts degree. She’s never met a beach she didn’t like, always says yes to dessert, loves ‘80s nostalgia, all forms of entertainment, and can hold a conversation using only gifs. You can definitely talk books with her on Litsy and Goodreads . Depending on social media’s stability maybe also Twitter and Bluesky .

Streamers and Hollywood studios have been putting a lot of focus on adaptations recently — some news headlines have even announced adaptation rights being sold before the book has even been published. I’m a huge fan of this since I love both mediums and, also, because it gives the opportunity for a story to be told from different perspectives and to find different audiences. Studios are even making new, different adaptations for work that has already been adapted, like Laura Esquivel’s Like Water For Chocolate, which is getting an “updated” series adaptation on HBO Max. (The original film adaptation has always been at the top of my list for best book adaptation.)

This month, there are three mystery/crime adaptations that should satisfy fans of historical crime, psychological thrillers, and cozy mysteries. You also have viewing options, as one is a film playing in theaters, another one is a seven-episode streaming series, and the third one is a four-part series on TV and streaming. So grab the books, if you’ve yet to read them, and make some popcorn! Heads up, though, that publishing continues to publish and market books by a majority white people, and the resulting lack of diversity in new books tickles down to book adaptations.