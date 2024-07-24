New Mysteries, Purple Cover Horror, and Godzilla Takes on Sherlock (?!)

For fans of mysteries with a focus on the criminal justice system!

In the early ’90s, Claudette Cooper was sexually assaulted in Denver. Although she never saw who attacked her, during the trial, she testified that she had a dream that told her it was Moses King. That testimony led to King being wrongly convicted.

Liza Brown became a lawyer to help her wrongfully convicted father (They Can’t Take Your Name) and now works for a nonprofit to continue the work of helping wrongfully imprisoned people. That’s where King, who knows Brown’s father, finds her to ask for her help on his case. Brown agrees but finds she’s going to need Cooper’s help, all while protests and riots take over Denver.

The audiobook has one of my all-time favorite narrators, JD Jackson! (A Little Devil In America; Bluebird, Bluebird; The Violin Conspiracy; The Conjure-Man Dies; Reprieve; The Nickel Boys)