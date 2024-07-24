cover of The Black Girl Survives in This One
Unusual Suspects

New Mysteries, Purple Cover Horror, and Godzilla Takes on Sherlock (?!)

Bookish Goods

a wooden sign on a bookshelf meant to look like a street sign that says TBR RD

Library Bookshelf Street Sign by AnchoredSoulCreate

Add a little fun to your bookshelves, or even place on top of the giant stack of books you might have on the floor. Plus, there are color, font, size, and genre options like “Horror Hwy” “Romance Rd,” and more. ($19)

New Releases

cover image for A Dream in the Dark

A Dream in the Dark by Robert Justice

For fans of mysteries with a focus on the criminal justice system!

In the early ’90s, Claudette Cooper was sexually assaulted in Denver. Although she never saw who attacked her, during the trial, she testified that she had a dream that told her it was Moses King. That testimony led to King being wrongly convicted.

Liza Brown became a lawyer to help her wrongfully convicted father (They Can’t Take Your Name) and now works for a nonprofit to continue the work of helping wrongfully imprisoned people. That’s where King, who knows Brown’s father, finds her to ask for her help on his case. Brown agrees but finds she’s going to need Cooper’s help, all while protests and riots take over Denver.

The audiobook has one of my all-time favorite narrators, JD Jackson! (A Little Devil In America; Bluebird, Bluebird; The Violin Conspiracy; The Conjure-Man Dies; Reprieve; The Nickel Boys)

cover image for Charlotte Illes Is Not a Teacher

Charlotte Illes Is Not a Teacher (Not a Detective Mysteries #2) by Katie Siegel

For fans of famous child detectives now grown up, amateur sleuths, and a school setting!

Charlotte Illes was a famous child detective known as Lottie. Now she’s in her mid-twenties, not a giant fan of being an adult, nor enthusiastic about continuing as a detective. But when she takes a substitute teacher position at the school she grew up at—where she was Lottie—a teacher and her aunt need her help unmasking a threatening anonymous person. Charlotte will once again find that her skills as a detective are needed when she realizes this isn’t a prank.

If you want to start at the beginning, pick up Charlotte Illes Is Not a Detective.

Riot Recommendations

The crime and horror genres have many overlaps—fighting back, mysteries, spotlighting societal issues, good vs evil—and I find many readers of one, at the very least, dabble in the other. So this round, I’ve got two new horror novels with purple covers zoomed in on a face that is going through some things. I personally like to read my horror during summer, when the sun is out!

The Black Girl Survives in This One cover

The Black Girl Survives in This One edited by Desiree S. Evans, Saraciea J. Fennell

For fans of short story anthologies and flipping a trope on its head!

With a foreword by Tananarive Due (The Reformatory; Ghost Summer; The Good House), this anthology features 15 short stories with Black girls at the center of each tale. Short story collections like this are a fantastic way to find authors with great extensive backlists, like Justina Ireland (Ophie’s Ghosts; Dread Nation), and newer authors to discover, like Erin E. Adams (Jackal; One of You)!

So Witches We Became by Jill Baguchinsky book cover

So Witches We Became by Jill Baguchinsky

For fans of stories where characters are trapped on an island!

Nell, Harper, and Dia are high school seniors on a private island for spring break, with Harper’s older brother along as babysitter. The friendships aren’t as solid as they once were, and college is looming. Then, Harper’s boyfriend shows up, even though it’s supposed to be a girls’ trip, and they all become trapped thanks to a dangerous haze…

News and Roundups

