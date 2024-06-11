8 of the Most Exciting LGBTQ Books Out June 11, 2024

It’s the second week of Pride Month, and we’ve got a lot of great new queer books out to add to your June TBR! There’s an astrology-themed queer romance, a sapphic YA spin on The Fast and the Furious, a nonbinary picture book set at a roller skating rink, a queer historical true crime book, and much more! Also check out today’s sponsor, The Stars Too Fondly by Emily Hamilton, which is out today.

