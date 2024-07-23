Alex Acks is a writer, geologist, and sharp-dressed sir. They've written for Six to Start and been published in Strange Horizons, Lightspeed, Shimmer, Daily Science Fiction, and more. Alex lives in Denver with their two furry little bastards, where they twirl their mustache, watch movies, and bike. Twitter: @katsudonburi Website: katsudon.net

It's been a minute since we looked at indie/small press releases, so here are two for you to check out!

It’s been a minute since we looked at indie/small press releases, so here are two for you to check out!

Very few realize was an utterly ruthless profession ornithology is, but Professor Beth Pickering knows well —even before her capture of a rare bird is foiled by the villainous Professor Lockley. What she doesn’t know about is Professor Lockley’s regard for her, kept tightly under wraps because they are rivals. But rivals will have to be partners as the Birder of the Year competition is announced if either wants even a chance at winning. And worse, something foul is afoot…

Ashâke has long yearned to hear the voice of one of the orisha, which will signal her turn to be made a priestess and go out into the world. But year after year, the orisha has ignored her until, in desperation, she tries to summon and trap one of them — and instead, she receives a terrible vision that catches the attention of an enemy sect and puts her front and center in an ancient war that still burns across her world.

Fog & Car by Eugene Lim Jim Fog and Sarah Car used to be married. Used to be. But now Jim is stuck in the midwest, wallowing in what once was, what might have been, and Sarah has moved to New York and is determined to move on without a backward glance. But the two are still connected through a shared friend, one they find they both need to hunt down…and that quest connects them back together in a way that becomes ever more cryptic and strange, to the point where souls get exchanged.

Concerning the Future of Souls by Joy Williams This collection of short stories features the angel in charge of transporting souls, Azrael, as he considers his friendship with the Devil, the basic impossibility of his job, and his odd relationship with Death itself.

