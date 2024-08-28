New Fear Unlocked Mystery, Culinary Cozy, Paperback Releases, + News!

For fans of culinary cozies, bakeries, influencers, dogs, and murder mysteries!

Maddy Montgomery is an influencer who inherited her great aunt’s Lake Michigan bakery and English mastiff (He might be named Baby, but he’s huge!). She’s doing great until her nemesis shows up while Maddy is recording a video, and a fight goes viral. That’s why Maddy goes from influencer to suspect when her nemesis’ body is found in the freezer.

If you want to start at the beginning, pick up Two Parts Sugar, One Part Murder!