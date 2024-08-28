New Fear Unlocked Mystery, Culinary Cozy, Paperback Releases, + News!

partial cover of A Cup of Flour, A Pinch of Death
A new cozy foodie mystery, murder in Dublin, historical locked-room mystery, a twisted love story, and more great mystery and thriller news.

Before I dive into your biweekly mystery goodness of new releases, paperback releases, and news, I wanted to let you know that fans of the delightful murder mystery show Only Murders In the Building can now new stream the season four premiere on Hulu/Disney+!

New Releases

cover image for A Cup of Flour, A Pinch of Death

A Cup of Flour, A Pinch of Death (Baker Street Mystery #3) by Valerie Burns

For fans of culinary cozies, bakeries, influencers, dogs, and murder mysteries!

Maddy Montgomery is an influencer who inherited her great aunt’s Lake Michigan bakery and English mastiff (He might be named Baby, but he’s huge!). She’s doing great until her nemesis shows up while Maddy is recording a video, and a fight goes viral. That’s why Maddy goes from influencer to suspect when her nemesis’ body is found in the freezer.

If you want to start at the beginning, pick up Two Parts Sugar, One Part Murder!

cover image for Someone in the Attic

Someone in the Attic by Andrea Mara

For fans of thrillers, a Dublin setting, and OMG openings!

Anya is taking a bath when someone drops down from her attic door and murders her—new fear unlocked!

Julia, who was friends with Anya in childhood, has moved her family—ex-husband, son, and daughter—from California to Ireland (where she grew up) to live in a gated community. But it’s not a happy homecoming, especially since a TikTok video seems to have been filmed inside Julia’s home. With one friend’s death decades ago, Anya’s recent death, and videos appearing to be filmed inside her home, Julia begins to wonder if her family is really safe.

Riot Recommendations

For paperback readers, here are two 2023 titles now out in paperback!

cover image for The Spanish Diplomat's Secret

The Spanish Diplomat’s Secret (Captain Jim and Lady Diana Mysteries #3) by Nev March

For fans of historical mysteries, remote and locked-room mysteries, amateur-sleuths-turned-PIs, and nods to Sherlock Holmes!

In the summer of 1894, Captain Jim Agnihotri and his wife, Lady Diana Framji, are aboard a cruise to England. But their trip stops being relaxing when a passenger is murdered in a locked meeting room. The ship’s captain needs Jim to solve the murder before they arrive in Liverpool to avoid his ship being detained. That gives Jim just six days to solve this murder on a ship where the murderer remains!

If you want to start at the beginning, pick up Murder in Old Bombay!

cover image for A Twisted Love Story

A Twisted Love Story by Samantha Downing

For fans of twisty stories and people behaving badly!

Wes and Ivy had an on-again, off-again passive-aggressive relationship, which is better when off. But Ivy has just decided she wants to get back with Wes, only this time, Ivy accidentally brings a detective into their already tumultuous relationship. The detective has the sole mission of saving people from abusive relationships, which is what she thinks is going on with Ivy and Wes.

(TW: attempted sexual assault/nonconsensual up skirt photographs/recounts emotional partner abuse, including the use of suicide as a threat)

News and Roundups

