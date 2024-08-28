New Fear Unlocked Mystery, Culinary Cozy, Paperback Releases, + News!
Before I dive into your biweekly mystery goodness of new releases, paperback releases, and news, I wanted to let you know that fans of the delightful murder mystery show Only Murders In the Building can now new stream the season four premiere on Hulu/Disney+!
Bookish Goods
School Librarian Notepad by EmieGreyDesigns
If you have a school librarian in your life, here’s a great gift! ($16)
New Releases
A Cup of Flour, A Pinch of Death (Baker Street Mystery #3) by Valerie Burns
For fans of culinary cozies, bakeries, influencers, dogs, and murder mysteries!
Maddy Montgomery is an influencer who inherited her great aunt’s Lake Michigan bakery and English mastiff (He might be named Baby, but he’s huge!). She’s doing great until her nemesis shows up while Maddy is recording a video, and a fight goes viral. That’s why Maddy goes from influencer to suspect when her nemesis’ body is found in the freezer.
If you want to start at the beginning, pick up Two Parts Sugar, One Part Murder!
Someone in the Attic by Andrea Mara
For fans of thrillers, a Dublin setting, and OMG openings!
Anya is taking a bath when someone drops down from her attic door and murders her—new fear unlocked!
Julia, who was friends with Anya in childhood, has moved her family—ex-husband, son, and daughter—from California to Ireland (where she grew up) to live in a gated community. But it’s not a happy homecoming, especially since a TikTok video seems to have been filmed inside Julia’s home. With one friend’s death decades ago, Anya’s recent death, and videos appearing to be filmed inside her home, Julia begins to wonder if her family is really safe.
For a more comprehensive list of new releases, check out our New Books newsletter.
Riot Recommendations
For paperback readers, here are two 2023 titles now out in paperback!
The Spanish Diplomat’s Secret (Captain Jim and Lady Diana Mysteries #3) by Nev March
For fans of historical mysteries, remote and locked-room mysteries, amateur-sleuths-turned-PIs, and nods to Sherlock Holmes!
In the summer of 1894, Captain Jim Agnihotri and his wife, Lady Diana Framji, are aboard a cruise to England. But their trip stops being relaxing when a passenger is murdered in a locked meeting room. The ship’s captain needs Jim to solve the murder before they arrive in Liverpool to avoid his ship being detained. That gives Jim just six days to solve this murder on a ship where the murderer remains!
If you want to start at the beginning, pick up Murder in Old Bombay!
A Twisted Love Story by Samantha Downing
For fans of twisty stories and people behaving badly!
Wes and Ivy had an on-again, off-again passive-aggressive relationship, which is better when off. But Ivy has just decided she wants to get back with Wes, only this time, Ivy accidentally brings a detective into their already tumultuous relationship. The detective has the sole mission of saving people from abusive relationships, which is what she thinks is going on with Ivy and Wes.
(TW: attempted sexual assault/nonconsensual up skirt photographs/recounts emotional partner abuse, including the use of suicide as a threat)
News and Roundups
- Netflix announces new Jo Nesbø crime drama — and it sounds seriously chilling
- A True-Crime Doc About the Catfishing of Tegan and Sara Fans Is Coming to Hulu
- Halle Berry Says Pierce Brosnan ‘Restored My Faith in Men’ on James Bond Set: ‘There Couldn’t Be a Human Who Is More of a Gentleman’
- Bad Monkey‘s Natalie Martinez on Cliffhangers, Cuban Food & How J. Lo Changed Her Life
- Martin Short on His Crazy Career, His “Friend” Meryl Streep and Whether His Comic Tug of War With Steve Martin Has Ever Gone Too Far
- Readers’ Most Anticipated Fall Mysteries & Thrillers
Browse the books recommended in Unusual Suspects’ previous newsletters on this shelf. See upcoming 2024 releases and mysteries from 2023. Check out this Unusual Suspects Pinterest board and get Tailored Book Recommendations!
Until next time, keep investigating! In the meantime, come talk books with me on Bluesky, Twitter, Instagram, Goodreads, and Litsy — you can find me under Jamie Canavés.
If a mystery fan forwarded this newsletter to you or you read it on bookriot.com and you’d like to get it right in your inbox, you can sign up here.