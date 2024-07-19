Fall Into New Fantasy Reads About Literature and More!

The god-made Spice Gates magically connect eight kingdoms, but to travel them, one must bear a special mark. It isn’t a mark of distinction but rather incipient enslavement. Those who can travel the gates face the pain of transit and the crushing weight of the unique spices they are expected to carry between the kingdoms for trade.

Amir is one such Spice Carrier, who dreams of escaping that life and also of saving his family, particularly his little brother, who also bears the mark. This quest draws him into a conspiracy that reveals how small his wants are compared to the politics of kingdoms and the forces that dwell in the wilds between the kingdoms. But it also gives him the power to decide what world he will live in if the world survives.