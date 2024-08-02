New Cookbooks for the School Year

Sometimes you read a writer and you find yourself mesmerized by their prose, wondering how on Earth they do it. For me, Jenn Shapland is one of those writers. In her essay collection, Jenn has several long pieces about her experience traveling alone and the role that clothes have played throughout her life. Within each of these, she connects her personal experiences to ideas in wider society. For example, in her essays about clothes, she ties together ideas of consumerism and how clothes help us perform societal expectations. I was struck over and over again with how Shapland’s work contains multiple layers of depth and meaning. Her prose feels so intentional, as if she’s already thought of and discarded every other possible way of expressing what she wants to say.