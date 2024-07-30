New Children’s Books for Musical Kids

Margaret Kingsbury grew up in a house so crammed with books she couldn’t open a closet door without a book stack tumbling, and she’s brought that same decorative energy to her adult life. Margaret has an MA in English with a concentration in writing and has worked as a bookseller and adjunct English professor. She’s currently a freelance writer and editor, and in addition to Book Riot, her pieces have appeared in School Library Journal, BuzzFeed News, The Lily, Parents, StarTrek.com, and more. She particularly loves children’s books, fantasy, science fiction, horror, graphic novels, and any books with disabled characters. You can read more about her bookish and parenting shenanigans in Book Riot’s twice-weekly The Kids Are All Right newsletter. You can also follow her kidlit bookstagram account @BabyLibrarians , or on Twitter @AReaderlyMom .

Angélica has spent the summer with her family in the Dominican Republic, but now it’s time to return to her Washington Heights home. As a going-away present, her grandfather gives her a family güira, a percussion instrument. When she plays it, she can hear the echoes of her past family members who have played and danced to the güira’s music. When she returns home, she wants to share the joyful sound with everyone, but very few people seem to appreciate the instrument. Can she find a way to share its joy in the States? This is a super fun and vibrant picture book.

Happy Tuesday, kidlit friends! I hope you’re having a lovely, calm week because things have been rather hectic lately. This week I’m reviewing new children’s books that celebrate music.

The Life-Changing Magic of Drumming by Nandi Bushell, illustrated by Andrea Stegmaier The Life-Changing Magic is a new nonfiction picture book series where experts explain their craft to beginners. Nandi Bushnell is an amazing child drummer who got her start at the age of five. She’s since played with the Foo Fighters, Lenny Kravitz, and more. She gives step-by-step drumming advice as well as an autobiography of her life as a drummer. It’s an uplifting guide to playing the drums. It is a bit long with quite a bit of text, so I recommend it for elementary school readers and above.

For a more comprehensive list of new releases, check out our New Books newsletter.

The Kids Are All Right Newsletter Sign up to The Kids Are All Right to receive news and recommendations from the world of kid lit and middle grade books.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Riot Recommendations

Here are some more wonderful children’s books about music!