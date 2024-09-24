Hooray, It’s Time for New Books!

Part history book, part memoir, The Barn explores one of the most notorious racially motivated killings in United States history. In 1955 in Mississippi, a 14-year-old Black teen, Emmett Till, was tortured and murdered for supposedly whistling at a white woman. The two men arrested for the killing were (unsurprisingly) acquitted, and the truth about what happened was never really explained. Wright Thompson, who grew up 23 miles from where Till died, went his whole childhood never even hearing the name Emmett Till. When he got to college and learned of the story, he began to wonder how no one in his town ever mentioned it. In digging deeper, he uncovered the true story of the killing, where it actually happened, and (again, unsurprisingly) how there were many more people who were involved than just the two men who were arrested. It’s not shocking that justice for the young Black teen wasn’t given, or that the crime was covered up and mostly forgotten. And Thompson does a remarkable job bringing the horrible true details to light, by exploring the backgrounds of the killers, the history of Mississippi, and its place in the world. It is not an easy read, but it is an important one.

