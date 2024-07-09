Hooray, It’s Time for New Books!

This week, I am reading The Dark We Know by Wen-yi Lee, which is the first YA title from Gillian Flynn’s imprint. And in preparation for the final book in the Thursday Next series, which is releasing in January, I am rereading The Eyre Affair by Jasper Fforde. I also fell into a Get Fuzzy rabbit hole, which is delightful. I love those silly animals. The song stuck in my head this week is “Cringe” by Matt Maeson. And here is your weekly cat picture: Zevon and Farrokh still like to sleep in their cat bed they had when they were kittens, even though they don’t quite fit anymore. This sleepyhead here is Zevon.

“Nanny tells me that I’m not to read so many books, that if I continue at my current rate I shall read myself quite to death.”—Edward Carey, The Iremonger Trilogy