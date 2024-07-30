Hooray, It’s Time for New Books!

Liberty Hardy is an unrepentant velocireader, writer, bitey mad lady, and tattoo canvas. Turn-ons include books, books and books. Her favorite exclamation is “Holy cats!” Liberty reads more than should be legal, sleeps very little, frequently writes on her belly with Sharpie markers, and when she dies, she’s leaving her body to library science. Until then, she lives with her three cats, Millay, Farrokh, and Zevon, in Maine. She is also right behind you. Just kidding! She’s too busy reading. Twitter: @MissLiberty

Hello, friends! It’s another great week for new releases. Who out there is a Rainbow Rowell fan? Well, it’s a great day for you: Slow Dance, her first novel for adults in a decade, is out now! I have it but I haven’t read it yet. (<– Name of my memoir, to be sure.) But I have friends who told me they really enjoyed it, so if you plan to read it, I hope you love it!

Now, let’s talk about this week’s batch of new books! Today, I have a work of historical fiction about a woman who has had enough, a fun look back at a blockbuster year of summer films, and an exciting, self-aware YA slasher. As for this week’s other new releases, at the top of my list of today’s books that I want to get my hands on are The Wedding People by Alison Espach, Navigational Entanglements by Aliette de Bodard, and The X-Files: Perihelion by Claudia Gray. I also really want the new tenth-anniversary editions of Jeff VanderMeer’s Southern Reach trilogy. They have introductions from amazing authors N. K. Jemisin, Karen Joy Fowler, and Helen Macdonald, respectively. You can hear about more of the fabulous books coming out today on this week’s episode of All the Books! Jeff and I talked about some of our favorite books of the year so far, including Great Expectations, Greta & Valdin, and The Husbands.