Recs for Necromantasy and Great 2024 Releases!

Hit the rewind button just a little to go back and take a look at these recent releases!

Wanted, dead or alive: And this is a fun start to an MLM series. (Which could also stand for men loving magic!) Angelus Salvatore is the only necromancer in the city of Boston. Years after an attack by the undead that Angel and his brother barely escaped, he now teaches magic. But the darkness isn’t done with Angel, and he discovers old enemies have resurfaced. As he works to keep himself and his brother safe from the evil that killed the rest of their family, Angel finds himself drawn to the ancient vampire Simeon. The vamp smolders, and he’s not even out in the sun. Could Angel give his heart to an undead being, or are the memories of the loss of his family too much to bear? Either way, before he can make a decision, he’s going to have to figure out who is trying to kill him.

Hold me closer, necromancer: Dancer Isela Vogel has the ability to summon the attention of the gods, and she does it for pay. But a debilitating hip condition is making it harder and harder for her to bring in the money. So when she’s offered a lucrative position working with Azrael and the Allegiance of Necromancers, she jumps at the chance. She immediately begins working closely with the moody, broody Azrael to find who is killing his kind. Isela is now surrounded by the supernatural and the sparks that fly between them. But can anything good come from the attraction between a mortal dancer and a necromancer?

Spooky reading season is upon us, so why not (pumpkin) spice up your fall reading with two seasonally-appropriate series starters featuring necromancers?

Marriage and Masti by Nisha Sharma This Twelfth Night-ish rom-com is the third book in Nisha Sharma’s Shakespeare-inspired trilogy. Veera Mathur is having a bad year. While her friends found soulmates, the man she loves found another woman. And she found herself unemployed after selling the family company. Veera needs to get her life back on track. Deepak Datta is also in a tough spot. The marriage he needed to secure the spot of CEO at his family’s company fell through, and now he needs a new plan. You’re probably thinking, marriage of convenience or meet cute, right? Nope, try literal shipwreck, followed by lots of alcohol and an impromptu wedding on the beach. When the drinks wear off, they realize that sticking with their marriage might be what they need to get back at the company that jilted them first. But somewhere in all the pretending, real romance just might ruin their plans.

Not Another Love Song by Julie Soto You had me at cello: All I really need to say to get you to pick this up is three words—the cello scene. But if you want a little more, this is an antagonists-to-lovers story about two people in the Manhattan Pops orchestra. Violinist Gwen has worked too hard to let obnoxious rock star and cellist Xander distract her from her goals. When she gets the coveted position of first chair, Xander is steamed. But it soon turns from steamed to steamy when the two of them must work together closely. Bow-chicka-bow-bow. (That’s a violin/cello joke.) The heat between them is practically visible from space, but can they keep the fires burning and continue to work together? Or will their growing attraction be spoiled by success?

