Happy Sapphic September! 5 of My Favorite Sapphic Graphic Novels

It’s Sapphic September! It’s always a good time to read sapphic books, in my opinion, but this is a great excuse to recommend some of my favourites. If you want my full reviews on these and hundreds of others, you can check out the Lesbrary, especially the recommendations list. I’ve been reviewing sapphic books there for over a decade.

There are plenty of sapphic graphic novels I’ve read and loved over the years, but here are my top five at this exact moment. They range from heartwarming love stories to a horror graphic novel about cannibalism and capitalism, but they’re all books that have stuck with me. I’d love to hear about your favourites in the comments!